Pleasant Prairie family fined, ordered to remove backyard chickens

The Brief A Pleasant Prairie family was fined $1,000 and ordered to remove backyard chickens. The couple is pushing to change Pleasant Prairie’s ordinance after receiving support. Opponents cite noise and disease concerns as lawmakers consider statewide rules.



A Pleasant Prairie couple found guilty of illegally keeping backyard chickens is now pushing to change the village’s ordinance, calling the issue a statewide concern.

What we know:

The Kenosha County couple was found guilty after a three-hour trial earlier this month over their backyard chickens. The case stems from a November complaint, when a neighbor reported the birds for violating Pleasant Prairie’s ordinance.

In Pleasant Prairie, chickens are not allowed on zoned residential land. The couple lives on three acres of residential land and kept 15 birds.

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"There is a $1,000 fine, and then they can recite the ticket if we don’t get the chickens off," said Randy White of Pleasant Prairie.

White also pointed to nearby communities that allow chickens.

What they're saying:

"Where we live, everywhere around here – you’re allowed chickens," he said. "Even in the city, in downtown Kenosha, allows you four hens."

Nearby Salem allows chickens with a permit based on acreage.

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The couple says the patchwork of rules is confusing and is now pushing for consistent statewide laws.

"It’s not so pleasant in the prairie," said Courtney Breit of Pleasant Prairie. "With this coming out, more people are fighting back and speaking up about chickens and having them on their property."

Last year, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow chickens in every municipality, but it remains in committee.

"It’s just so frustrating," White said. "It’s so silly that, of all places, in an agricultural state like Wisconsin, why can’t we have these?"

Dig deeper:

The couple says chickens are therapeutic, help reduce ticks and food waste, while opponents raise concerns about noise and disease.

The couple says their 15 chickens will move to a friend’s home as they work to change Pleasant Prairie’s ordinance.

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