Plane makes emergency landing on New Mexico highway

article

Authorities in Chaves County, New Mexico, said a pilot made an emergency landing on a highway Sunday morning.

Deputies said dispatchers were notified around 9:47 a.m. local time by the Roswell Air Center saying a small engine plane had made a request to land on highway 285.

Deputies quickly arrived and closed lanes of traffic to allow the aircraft to land.

The plane landed safety and all occupants were safe, according to authorities who posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

RELATED: Plane headed to Dulles makes emergency landing outside airport

Damage to one of the wings was reported, but authorities haven't said what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is en route to begin its investigation.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.