Plane crash near EAA Airventure in Oshkosh; 2 people dead

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead after a plane crash in the Town of Nekimi on Monday, July 22.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday – about two miles south of EAA Airventure.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office along with the City of Oshkosh Fire Department, Nekimi Fire Department and First Responders, Van Dyne Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and members of the NTSB responded to a farm field in the area of Old Knapp Road and Nekimi Avenue.

Emergency crews arriving on the scene saw the plane was fully engulfed in fire.

The names of the deceased occupants and all other plane identifiers are being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by NTSB.