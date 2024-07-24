Plane crash near EAA Airventure in Oshkosh; victims identified

article

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identified on Wednesday, July 24 the two men who were killed in a plane crash in the Town of Nekimi on Monday, July 22.

Officials say the crash victims are Sean Tommervik, 37, formerly of El Paso, Texas, who had recently moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – and James Sullivan, 32, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, who had recently moved to Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday – about two miles south of EAA Airventure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The plane involved was a Lancair Super ES with registration number N18BG. Tommervik was the owner of the plane, officials said.

The crash continues to be investigated by the NTSB.

Monday was the first day of the 71st AirVenture, a weeklong event scheduled to include military aircraft demonstrations and forums with combat pilots, aircraft designers and NASA astronauts, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.