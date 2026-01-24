Plan your vacation at the Ultimate Travel Expo in Brookfield

Does the bitter cold have you down? Maybe you're dreaming of going to someplace warmer?

Look no further than the Ultimate Travel Expo happening in Brookfield.

You can plan your 2026–20227 getaway at this free event. Learn more about cruises, land tours, all-inclusive resorts, exclusive deals, and you can also win $1,000 for charity.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center.

.