Piggly Wiggly surprise; mom gives birth at store on Easter

One woman's birth plan didn't go like she thought it would; instead of the hospital, a mom gave birth outside a Piggly Wiggly.

Born on Easter Sunday, March 31, it caught shoppers at the Saukville grocery store by surprise, including store manager Nick Zolecki.

"I was at home with my family, obviously on Easter Sunday," he said. "My manager reached out to me.and he says, ‘sounds like a baby was born in our parking lot.’"

Zolecki said it happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon as the store was getting ready to close. He said ambulances rushed to help the birthing mom, then rushed her and the baby to the hospital.

"I heard it was over by our sign, I don't even think she pulled over fully at our parking lot," he said.

On social media, the Saukville Fire Department said this was the third delivery Saukville EMS has assisted with in the last year.

Resident Janice Brka said this doesn't surprise her.

"I'm a retired OB and I know how quickly labor can go and it's just a matter if they can make it to the hospital or not," she said.

Zolecki is thanking first responders for their help.

"I'm happy to know everything went well in this scenario," he said.

FOX6 News is told the mom and baby are both healthy and safe.