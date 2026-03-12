Pig mask burglary shocks Burlington honor-system farm store owner

The Brief Surveillance video shows a masked suspect burglarizing a self-serve farm store in Burlington early Wednesday morning. The suspect wore a pig mask and stole cash, food items and farm products from Larryville Gardens. Owner Michelle Cannon says the store has operated on a 24/7 honor system for six years without problems.



A Burlington farm store owner says she was stunned to see surveillance video showing a masked man burglarizing her self-serve grocery store early Wednesday morning, March 11.

What we know:

Michelle Cannon, owner of Larryville Gardens, says the farm store has operated on an honor system for years, allowing customers to pay with cash, check or even leave an IOU if they need food.

"We grow all of our own stuff, and we sell all of our own stuff," she said.

Cannon says the farm has served the Burlington community for nearly two decades and opened its self-serve store about six years ago.

The store is open 24 hours a day and relies on customers to pay for items on their own.

"It has not been a problem for six years," said Cannon.

Dig deeper:

But Cannon says that changed early Wednesday morning when a suspect entered the store wearing a pig mask.

"Somebody came in in a mask and just helped themselves to whatever they wanted," said Cannon. "It was a really mean-looking pig mask."

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering through the back door just before 4 a.m., heading straight for the store’s cash box and then taking several food and farm products.

"He got the ground turkey, and took elderberry syrup, and took jam and took honey," Cannon said.

Cannon says the suspect also took soap, lotions and lip balm.

She contacted law enforcement, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office collected DNA and fingerprint evidence at the scene.

What they're saying:

Still, Cannon says the theft hurt because it broke the trust the store relies on.

"You could have written an I.O.U. and come in and taken what you wanted and walked away; you didn't need to steal," said Cannon.

"And if you needed food, you could have taken some vegetables," Cannon said.

Cannon says she plans to make security upgrades but still believes in the honor system for people who need help.

"I would love to burn the mask," she said. "I think there was enough trauma in the mask alone."

Despite the burglary, Cannon says the farm will continue serving the community with farmers markets and the self-serve store.

She says she hopes she never sees the pig mask again.