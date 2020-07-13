Pick 'n Save and Metro Market ask customers to 'Round Up,' address coin shortage

MILWAUKEE -- If you're paying with cash at Pick 'n Save or Metro Market come Wednesday, July 15, don't expect to leave with a handful of change.



Parent company, Roundy's Supermarkets, announced Monday they will present the option to "Round Up" for their Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation or customers will be able to add their balance to their loyalty card starting on Wednesday, July 15.



This decision comes to help alleviate the national coin shortage, according to Roundy's.



The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins, according to a release.



“Customers who use the self-checkout lanes are encouraged to use an alternative form of payment for their transaction; however, coin change will still be available at the self-checkout lanes. Signage explaining these options will be in place at the registers," James Hyland of Roundy's said.



Customers who use a manned checkout lane will be encouraged to use an alternative form of payment, such as credit/debit, as well.