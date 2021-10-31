Philippine teacher uses life-size cutouts of students during COVID-19 school lockdown

An elementary school teacher in the Phillippines has found a creative way to fill his classroom while he holds virtual classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jayson Magan of Burol Elementary School made life-size cutouts of his students and posted them around his classroom.

According to ABS-CBN News, Magan said he is inspired to teach seeing the faces of the children, adding that remote learning is tough on teachers and students without signal or home visits.

Some 100 schools will begin a pilot return to in-person classes starting in November, according to Manila Bulletin.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

