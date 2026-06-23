Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club seeks veterans for July 4 event

The Brief The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club is partnering with Disabled American Veterans of Wisconsin for a free adaptive waterskiing event. The event is for veterans with physical or hidden wounds and will be held July 4 at Lakefront Park in Pewaukee. The event is part of daylong celebrations honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary and the Village of Pewaukee’s 150th anniversary.



The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club is looking for veterans to participate in a unique Fourth of July event.

What we know:

The club is partnering with Disabled American Veterans of Wisconsin to give veterans with physical or hidden wounds a chance to waterski.

Participants will be seated in an adaptive harness, with members of the club skiing next to them. Organizers said it is a way for veterans dealing with injuries or PTSD to feel free out on the water with help.

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The club still has about a dozen slots available for participants.

The Military Wounded Water Ski Event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon on July 4 at Lakefront Park in Pewaukee. The event is free for qualifying veterans.

It is part of daylong celebrations at the lake honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary and the Village of Pewaukee’s 150th anniversary.

The 115th Fighter Wing out of Madison will have a flyover right before the club’s main waterski show at 5 p.m. The Pewaukee Lake fireworks will cap off the night of Fourth of July with a free fireworks show.

What they're saying:

"A lot of people with injuries, wounds, different abilities – they don’t ever think about getting the opportunity to waterski," Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club member Katie Jones-Kowalski said.

"It’s really a key – you might call it a self-care aspect. Or the field of adaptive sports – the sports become therapeutic recreation," Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club member Kurt Roskopf said. "It’s very important for the sensory, the tactical experience."

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What you can do:

Sign-up information is available on the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports website . For additional information, visit Waukesha Pewaukee Convention and Visitor Bureau’s website .