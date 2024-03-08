Pewaukee apartment fire; Concord Road and Meadowcreek Drive

article

Firefighters on Thursday night, March 7, responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Pewaukee.

It happened near Concord Road and Meadowcreek Drive.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.