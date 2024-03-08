Pewaukee apartment fire; Concord Road and Meadowcreek Drive
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday night, March 7, responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Pewaukee.
It happened near Concord Road and Meadowcreek Drive.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.