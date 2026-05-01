Pettit National Ice Center rooftop solar system installed

The Brief The Pettit National Ice Center is installing a rooftop solar system in partnership with Wisconsin-based Arch Solar. The array will generate over 815,000 kWh annually, offsetting approximately 20% of the facility’s total energy usage. Reduced energy costs will be reinvested into facility improvements and operations to support the continued training of U.S. Olympians.



The Pettit National Ice Center announced on Friday, May 1, that it is embracing a sustainable future with the installation of a 690 kW rooftop solar energy system in partnership with Arch Solar, a Wisconsin-based solar company.

Going solar

What we know:

Featuring 1,180 bi-facial solar panels mounted on custom racking, the array will generate over 815,000 kWh annually, equivalent to running 80,000 resurfacings with a Zamboni.

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What they're saying:

"More than 400,000 visitors visit the Pettit Center every year. And with that visitation, we have students, we have athletes, we have families. The installation becomes a living classroom and a demonstration of how renewable energy can be used in large ice rink facilities like this," said Paul Golomski, general manager at the Pettit National Ice Center.

"I was driving home last night trying to conceptualize how do you describe 690kW, to the layperson. And I heard a semi truck downshift on the highway, and I was like, I wonder if I could calculate how it would be related to a semi truck running at full speed with a full load. and so 690kW above us is, equivalent to about two semi trucks going at full speed, full torque at about 70 miles an hour down the highway," said Andrew Holmstrom from Arch Solar.

"The solar project will power about 20% of its energy usage. That's a lot of Zamboni runs around the rink. Future Olympians training this facility will be skating on sunshine and striding towards gold for the USA," said Andrew Kell, Policy Director for RENEW Wisconsin.

Dig deeper:

A news release says the new solar array is projected to offset 20% of the facility’s annual energy use, reducing operational costs and reinforcing the Pettit Center’s role as a responsible community leader. Savings from renewable energy will be reinvested into operations and capital improvements, helping ensure future generations can enjoy this world-class venue that trains United States Olympians.

This is a developing story.