Petition calls for Cleveland statue of Christopher Columbus to be replaced by Chef Boyardee

CLEVELAND -- A trending online petition is calling for a statue of Christopher Columbus in Cleveland, Ohio, to be replaced with a figure honoring the life of Chef Boyardee.

The recent Change.org appeal is urging Cleveland City Council to remove the statue of the controversial explorer located in Tony Brush Park, in the Little Italy neighborhood, and erect a statue of Ettore (Hector) Boiardi in its place. The pitch has since received over 2,600 signatures.





Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.



For more, check out FOXNews.com.