Peter Feigin honored at Key to the City and Proclamation Ceremony

Peter Feigin will be honored at a Key to the City and Proclamation Ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 29, at Fiserv Forum.

Peter Feigin honored

What we know:

During Thursday's ceremony, Feigin was recognized for his leadership and commitment to Milwaukee.

He was presented with the Key to the City by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and a proclamation by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Earlier this month, Feigin announced that he was transitioning away from his role and leaving the organization.

Peter Feigin's impact

The backstory:

Since joining the Bucks in 2014, Feigin has played a pivotal role in transforming the franchise both on and off the court.

Under his leadership, the organization experienced unprecedented growth, highlighted by the 2021 NBA Championship, record-setting business performance, the team’s rebrand, and the elevation of the Bucks as a global sports and entertainment force.