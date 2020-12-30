Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Person rescued after falling into Pike Lake

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Published 
Hartford
The sheriff's office got a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday about a person yelling for help about 100 yards off the shore.

HARTFORD, Wis. - A person was rescued Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30 after falling into Pike Like.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office got a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday about a person yelling for help about 100 yards off the shore of Pike Lake Beach.

A dive team and Hartford Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. Flight for Life was put on standby, too.

Upon arrival around 1:45 p.m., the person was brought to shore and was alert and conscious at that time.

