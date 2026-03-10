Peregrine falcons return to We Energies power plants; sign of spring
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Peregrine falcons have returned to We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants – a sure sign of spring as the birds prepare to lay eggs, according to the utility provider.
The first eggs could be laid in the next couple of weeks. If all goes well, the first chicks should make their arrival later this spring.
Nest box cameras now live
- Oak Creek Power Plant
- Port Washington Generating Station
- Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee
- Weston Power Plant in Rothschild
Peregrines in residence at each site
- Joel and Essity are nesting in Oak Creek for the second year in a row.
- Hamm’s Solo is joined by an unbanded female in Port Washington for the second year in a row.
- Barney and an unbanded female are nesting at Valley Power Plant for the second year in a row.
- Sheldon is joined by an unbanded female at the Weston Power Plant for the third year in a row.
Peregrine falcon program
Dig deeper:
We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes at power plants in the early 1990s to support the species’ recovery in Wisconsin. Since then, 465 peregrine falcons have hatched at company facilities — representing 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the state.
This program is just one way We Energies and WPS are building a bright, sustainable future.
