Peregrine falcons ‘Gino Falcone’ and ‘Teddie Perrygrine’ take flight

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The Brief Peregrine falcons Gino Falcone and Teddie Perrygrine have officially left their nest box. Gino was the first to leave the nest, Teddie left about 24 hours later. After leaving Port Washington, the falcons' locations will be tracked by We Energies via solar-powered transmitters on their identification bands.



Peregrine falcons "Gino Falcone" and "Teddie Perrygrine" have officially flown the coop!

Taking flight

What we know:

The two peregrine falcons recently took their very first flights from the Port Washington Generating Station nest box. Gino was the first to brave the skies, with Teddie following his lead about 24 hours later.

Over the next few weeks, the three Port Washington peregrines will remain near the nest box while their parents teach them how to catch their own prey.

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Tracking their location

Dig deeper:

Once the falcons leave Port Washington, We Energies will be able to track their journeys using solar-powered transmitters attached to their ID bands.

This is the first time We Energies has deployed this tracking technology, and only the second time it's been used on U.S. peregrine falcons.

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Light enough to fit on a butterfly, these tiny devices will deliver unprecedented research data. Experts will now be able to map the exact journeys of young falcons during their crucial first year, right up until they establish their own nesting sites.

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