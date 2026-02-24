Expand / Collapse search

Pedro’s South American Food; new Glendale restaurant offers flavorful variety

Published  February 24, 2026 7:41am CST
    • Get ready for a flavorful variety of South American cuisine at the North Shore’s newest restaurant.
    • Brian Kramp is at Pedro’s South American Food, where handmade dishes blend traditional flavors from across South America.

MILWAUKEE - Street food has always been on the menu of Pedro’s South American Food, but now you can dine in or take it go in Glendale. Brian Kramp is with the owner, who has a loyal following due to his use of authentic flavors.

A new south American themed restaurant has just opened in Milwaukee’s north shore and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is in Glendale getting a true taste of food from Ecuador.

