Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Somers, dies from injuries

A 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the Village of Somers early Thursday, Aug. 1 – and died from injuries.

A motorist called 911 around 1:45 a.m. Thursday stating they had just struck a person who was lying in the middle of County Highway E. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Somers Fire Department responded to the scene.

The vehicle driver and a witness remained on the scene until deputies arrived. The vehicle driver fully cooperated and assisted in the investigation, officials said.

The pedestrian, identified by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office as Anthony Mitchell, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The Kenosha Human Development Services – Crisis Line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. If anyone needs someone to talk to, the Crisis Line is always available: 262-657-7188.