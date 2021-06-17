Pedestrian struck near 76th and Silver Spring, driver cooperative

A 31-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on N. 76th Street just north of Silver Spring Drive on Wednesday night, June 16.

Milwaukee police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The driver of the striking vehicle was cooperative with officers, officials say.