Pedestrian struck near 76th and Silver Spring, driver cooperative

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on N. 76th Street just north of Silver Spring Drive on Wednesday night, June 16.

Milwaukee police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. 

The driver of the striking vehicle was cooperative with officers, officials say.

