Pedestrian injured in Milwaukee hit-and-run Friday

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The Brief A 61-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 28. The driver fled the scene. The crash happened near 27th and Highland.



Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Friday, Aug. 28.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Highland at around 8:43 p.m.

The 61-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

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The victim was attempting to cross the street heading north on 27th when they were hit by a vehicle going west on Highland.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.