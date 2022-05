Police were called to the scene of a crash near 23rd and Orchard around 5:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian that was struck and the vehicle fled the scene.

A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained non-fatal injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, later turned himself in at a local police station. He was arrested.