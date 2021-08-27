Pedestrian flighted after being hit by car in Muskego

Tess Corners Fire Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Muskego High School athletic fields.

Off-duty first responders arrived on the scene within seconds following the accident and began to assess and address the injuries the patient sustained.

Due to the nature of the injuries, Flight For Life was called to the scene and subsequently transported the patient to an area hospital.

According to a Facebook post, numerous citizens stopped to assist EMS on the scene, and the numerous other bystanders helped control traffic until Police and Fire apparatus arrived on the scene. Muskego High School athletic trainers for immediately offering assistance as well.

No further information will be released regarding this incident.

