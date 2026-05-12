Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver, car sought

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The Brief Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Monday. Milwaukee police released a photo of a car they suspect was involved. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Silver Spring and Hopkins.



Milwaukee police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night, May 11.

On Tuesday evening, police released a picture of a black 2010 to 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with no license plates that is suspected to be involved in the wreck. Officials said the vehicle will likely have damage to the hood and roof, and may be missing the front bumper.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street.

The victim, a 71-year-old, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police continue to seek suspect(s).

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.