Pedestrian fatally struck in Caledonia near STH 31 and Tabor Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Caledonia police

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A 25-year-old Racine man is dead after being struck by a car on STH 31 and Tabor Road in Caledonia on Saturday morning, Feb. 25.

Officers responded to the traffic collision around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim was walking southbound on STH 31 on the east side of the road. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Raymond man traveling northbound on STH 31. The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The vehicle's driver remained on the scene and called 911 following the crash. He is fully cooperating with the investigation.