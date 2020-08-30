Expand / Collapse search

Pastor reflects on incidents in Kenosha after shooting of Jacob Blake: 'I do have a message of hope'

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha pastor is reflecting on the events that have unfolded in his city one week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday, Aug. 23 while responding to a domestic abuse call. In the days following, protesters have filled Kenosha's streets in a demonstration against police racism and brutality.

Jacob Blake

"The city, as you know and as you've seen driving up, is in total chaos," said Pastor Marcus Lang of the ACTS Family Worship Center on Sunday morning.

Despite all of the uncertainty, on this first Sunday morning since the incident, Pastor Lang told FOX6 News he will have a positive message for his congregants.

"I do have a message of hope. That is what the Lord gave me last night while I was asking God to bless me with a good message," Pastor Lang said.

Pastor Lang hopes the community can now move forward in a positive manner. 

"We need to heal now," the pastor said. "Let's build our great city back up."

The pastor has indicated there will be security at his church -- or for those who would rather not make the trip to the church, his service will be on his church's Facebook page.

