Partnership expands access to COVID-19 vaccine on Milwaukee's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Ascension Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers announced on Tuesday, March 9 they are working together to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations on the southside of Milwaukee.

A news release says by combining efforts and resources, the two organizations will be able to more than quadruple the number of vaccinations currently administered at Sixteenth Street’s Parkway Clinic, starting this week.

Several hundred Ascension Wisconsin healthcare workers will volunteer to support this effort by staffing 22 clinic positions a day, five days a week, for the next six weeks. The additional staff, including pharmacists, physicians, nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy and nursing students, along with other clinical and non-clinical support staff, will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 individuals a week. 

To increase capacity and efficiently accommodate more individuals, an external heated clinic tent, with multiple exam rooms, will be used for vaccinations. The tent had previously been used for COVID-19 testing. 

Sixteenth Street’s Parkway Clinic is located at 2906 S. 20th Street in Milwaukee. Sixteenth Street patients who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call 414-672-1353 to schedule an appointment.

