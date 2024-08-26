Palmyra fatal motorcycle crash; biker ejected, died on scene

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the Town of Palmyra on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Deputies were dispatched to County Trunk H around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. A 911 caller indicated a motorcyclist had crashed – and a man was a short distance from the motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling south on County H and coming out of a curve near Pine Drive when the bike left the roadway on the west side of the road, striking a culvert. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike – and landed approximately 50 feet from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Palmyra Fire Department, Western Lakes EMS as well as the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.