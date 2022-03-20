Paintings honor Waukesha parade attack victims at City Hall

A new tribute at Waukesha City Hall honors the victims of the Christmas parade attack.

Paintings made by local artist, Joanne Bowring, honor the six lives lost.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A permanent memorial is expected to be dedicated on the two-year anniversary of the attack. The commission in charge of it will meet next on March 31.

The United for Waukesha Community Fund launched by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County announced it will provide nearly $6 million of supportive funding to more than 560 individuals impacted by the attack on Nov. 21, 2021.