Pain at the pump: Gas prices rising to levels not seen for over a decade; here's what you need to know

Americans are feeling the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as gas prices are rising to levels not seen for over a decade, according to officials with AAA.

Here's what you need to know as drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump.

How high are gas prices in the U.S.?

According to the AAA website, the national average price for a gallon of regular is $4.065, as of March 7.

However, not all states are paying the same price for gas. Drivers in Texas, for example, can expect to pay around $3.73 per gallon of regular gas, while drivers in California can expect to pay around $5.34 for each gallon of regular, the most expensive in the U.S.

"It’s unfortunate we’re seeing prices as high as they are because it’s really impacting a lot of families," said Aldo Vasquez with AAA Arizona.

During the same time in 2021, officials with AAA say the national average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76.

The highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular, according to AAA officials, was $4.114 in July 2008.

What's causing the big price increase?

According to a statement issued by AAA officials on March 7, crude prices are soaring because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and that is translating to higher gas prices.

"It’s definitely one of the stronger stressors on the global oil market at this point, and as long as this conflict continues, it’s likely we’re going to see these prices go up," said Vasquez.

Despite the announcement of a coordinated release of crude oil from strategic reserves of the U.S. and 30 other countries, AAA officials say its impact on pricing is limited because the amount of oil being released is small when compared to the amount of crude oil that is exported from Russia to other parts of the world.

"According to [International Energy Agency], Russia exports approximately 5 million [barrels per day] of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade," read a portion of the AAA's statement.

In addition, AAA officials noted a slight increase in demand for gasoline, which is also contributing to rising gas prices.

How high could gas prices get?

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the gas station level, has said that the U.S. was likely to break price records when inflation is not taken into account for such records.

"Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. "We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."

How much oil do we import from Russia?

According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia in 2021, representing about 8% of all U.S. oil imports and an increase from 198 million barrels in 2020. That is less than what the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico, but more than the country imported in 2021 from Saudi Arabia.

We produce oil, right? Why are we importing from other places?

It's true the U.S. does produce crude oil. In fact, according to the AP, the U.S. is the world's largest oil producer, even ahead of Saudi Arabia.

According to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produced 11.185 million barrels of oil per day in 2021.

However, the U.S. is also the world's biggest oil consumer, and the country can't meet the demand with domestically-produced oil alone. Figures from the EIA show the U.S. consumed 19.78 million barrels of oil per day in 2021.

What about those calls to ban Russian oil? Wouldn't that increase prices even further?

The AP is reporting that the increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has increased calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports.

Many Republicans, as well as a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States and its allies were discussing a ban "while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil" on the world market.

According to Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners, the U.S. could probably replace Russian-sourced crude oil and refined products with other sources of Russian supply was cut off.

"It’s not as big a deal for the U.S as it is globally, because there are other countries that are much more reliant on Russian oil," he said.

It has been reported by the AP that President Joe Biden was reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.

How are high gas prices affecting Americans?

Besides the average commuter, businesses are also affected by high gas prices.

In Arizona, Braden Rader's job involves delivering parts to mechanics. His courier job involves a lot of driving, translating into a lot of gas.

"It makes it hard to do this business in general," said Rader. "I love what I do, but my profit margin is being cut into so hard because of the gas prices."

Rader says while he loves his job, he will need a new one soon enough if gas prices keep climbing past already record highs.

"I think that for workers like me that do delivery driving, it makes it almost impossible because they’re not willing to compensate for a higher wage, so it’s all coming out of my pocket," said Rader.

Jim Ruebhausen with Stanley's Service Center said he is also affected by high gas prices.

"It happens every time gas spikes. Our business takes a hit, and it’s understandable," said Ruebhausen.

At Stanley's Service Center, many bays are empty on a normally busy Monday morning. He says higher gas prices lead to less work being needed on cars.

"You rethink how many trips you need to take somewhere. Do I need to go out of town for the weekend? Do I need to go to the store three times? Could I do it once? So the car gets used less and if it’s used less, there’s less maintenance," said Ruebhausen.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

