Paczki Day: Milwaukee's National Bakery prepares thousands

It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep-fried dough and enjoying the taste of a delicious Paczki.

As the doors to National Bakery & Deli in Milwaukee opened for business, faithful followers turned out in droves.

"It's a great tradition in Milwaukee. It has been for a really long time," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I really like Prune and I really like Raspberry."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to their traditional flavors, their Paczki of the year is lemon iced.