Packers walk-in job fair Thursday

As the Green Bay Packers and Delaware North continue to prepare for football season, the organization is seeking part-time, seasonal employees to join the team, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

The Packers are looking for additional team members for game day guest services and security roles to assist at all Packers home games and events. Individuals must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage service provider for the Packers, also is seeking to fill a variety of part-time and game day positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and the ability to stand throughout an entire shift.

Applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. Applicants are also encouraged to follow updated CDC guidelines, which include wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for team guest services and security positions.

If unable to attend, those interested in game day guest services and game day security event staff positions also can apply through the Packers website.

