Packers re-sign Justin Hollins

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers re-signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Thursday, March, 23.

Hollins recorded 2½ sacks in six games for the Packers last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24.

The 27-year-old Hollins played 34 games for the Rams from 2020-22 and was part of their 2021 Super Bowl championship team. He spent his rookie season with the Denver Broncos, who selected him out of Oregon in the fifth round of the 2019 draft