Packers quarterback Jordan Love, wife announce pregnancy on social media
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, are expecting their first child.
What we know:
"New year, new addition."
That message accompanied a series of photos the couple shared Thursday on Instagram announcing Stone’s pregnancy.
Love is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Stone is a professional volleyball player.
The couple married in California in June 2025.
