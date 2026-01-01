Expand / Collapse search

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, wife announce pregnancy on social media

By
Published  January 1, 2026 6:24pm CST
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Jordan Love and wife Ronika Stone announced they are expecting their first child.
    • The couple shared the news Thursday with a series of photos on Instagram.
    • The couple married in California in June 2025.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, are expecting their first child.

What we know:

"New year, new addition."

That message accompanied a series of photos the couple shared Thursday on Instagram announcing Stone’s pregnancy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Love is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Stone is a professional volleyball player.

The couple married in California in June 2025.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.

Green Bay PackersHeartwarming NewsJordan LoveGreen BayNews