Packers March job fairs; part-time and seasonal employees wanted

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The Brief The Green Bay Packers will be hosting two walk-in job fairs in the month of March. On-site interviews will be conducted at each job fair. Job-seekers must be at least 16 years old for guest service positions and security positions.



The Green Bay Packers are looking for new part-time and seasonal employees, with two walk-in job fairs in the month of March.

Job fairs

What we know:

A wide variety of positions are available for people who want to be part of football season in Titletown, the team said.

The Packers will host two walk-in job fairs – Tuesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 31. Both events will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field from 4-6 p.m.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old for guest services and security positions. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

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Apply online

What you can do:

If unable to attend, those interested in any Packers position can apply online.