The Brief A Brown County judge declined a proposal to seal evidence in the Josh Jacobs case. The victim filed a motion, seeking to have the evidence sealed, on Sept. 15. Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and was fined $1,000.



A Brown County judge on Thursday declined a proposal to seal evidence in the case of Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers running back convicted of misdemeanor battery in an incident involving his girlfriend.

Motion to seal evidence

What we know:

Court records show the victim's attorneys filed a motion seeking to seal evidence in the case on Tuesday, Sept. 15. WLUK-TV reported Judge Marc Hammer filed notice declining the motion, which was entered in court records on Thursday.

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What's next:

Jacobs, 28, is due back in Brown County court for a status conference on Sept. 24.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the victim's attorneys for comment on the judge's denial but did not immediately hear back.

Josh Jacobs appears in court on Sept. 10, 2026.

What is Marsy's Law?

Dig deeper:

According to the motion filed Tuesday, the victim was seeking to have the evidence sealed to protect her privacy rights under Marsy's Law. Evidence in the case would include home surveillance video, which court filings said captured an argument and showed Jacobs throw the victim to the ground.

Wisconsin voters approved an amendment to the state constitution, known as Marsy's Law, in April 2020. The law grants crime victims 16 specific rights – including a right to privacy. Court filings said the victim's motion sought to protect her privacy rights.

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The backstory:

The Brown County District Attorney's Office charged Jacobs with two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property, in August. The charges stemmed from a May incident involving his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone. Investigators said the victim suffered a head injury.

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Jacobs pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges on Sept. 10. A Brown County judge then ordered Jacobs to pay a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor battery charge and approved a deferred judgment agreement on a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge.

As part of the deferred judgment, Jacobs cannot get in trouble with the law, must do some sort of counseling and battery intervention, stay away from the victim and pay her restitution. If Jacobs does not violate the terms of the agreement within the next year, the charge will be dismissed.

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Is Josh Jacobs suspended?

Big picture view:

The NFL placed Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list, which is not a formal suspension. The designation prevents the running back from playing or practicing, but it allows him to keep receiving a paycheck as the NFL conducts its investigation. Any games Jacobs misses while on the commissioner's exempt list would count toward a suspension, but he'd have to repay the money.