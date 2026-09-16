The Brief Packers running back Josh Jacobs is due back in court on Sept. 24. The victim in the case filed a motion, seeking to have the evidence sealed. Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and was fined $1,000.



Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, convicted and fined in a misdemeanor battery case last week, is scheduled to return to court after the victim filed a motion asking to have the evidence sealed.

Motion to seal evidence

In court:

Jacobs, 28, is due back in Brown County court for a status conference on Sept. 24. Court records show the motion seeking to seal evidence in the case was filed on Tuesday, and the status conference was scheduled on Wednesday.

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What is Marsy's Law?

Dig deeper:

According to the motion, the victim is seeking to have the evidence sealed to protect her privacy rights under Marsy's Law. Evidence in the case would include home surveillance video, which court filings said captured an argument and showed Jacobs throw the victim to the ground.

Wisconsin voters approved an amendment to the state constitution, known as Marsy's Law, in April 2020. It grants crime victims 16 specific rights – including a right to privacy. Court filings state the victim's motion seeking is seeking to protect her privacy rights.

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The backstory:

The Brown County District Attorney's Office charged Jacobs with two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property, in August. The charges stemmed from a May incident involving his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone. Investigators said the victim suffered a head injury.

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Jacobs pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges on Sept. 10. A Brown County judge then ordered Jacobs to pay a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor battery charge and approved a deferred judgment agreement on a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge.

As part of the deferred judgment, Jacobs cannot get in trouble with the law, must do some sort of counseling and battery intervention, stay away from the victim and pay her restitution. If Jacobs does not violate the terms of the agreement within the next year, the charge will be dismissed.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add information.

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