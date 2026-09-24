Packers' Josh Jacobs case; judge denies request to seal evidence

The Brief Josh Jacobs, 28, had a status conference in Brown County court on Sept. 24. The victim filed a motion, seeking to have the evidence sealed, on Sept. 15. The victim's attorneys said the judge rejected the order due to a formatting error, and they've resubmitted a motion to seal.



Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, convicted and fined in a misdemeanor battery case, had a status conference in Brown County court on Sept. 24.

What we know:

During Thursday's hearing, a Brown County judge denied the victim's motion to permanently seal evidence.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department will determine whether to release footage of an altercation between Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and his former girlfriend, WLUK-TV reported.

What we don't know:

Hobart-Lawrence Police have not publicly commented on when the video could be released.

Motion to seal evidence

The backstory:

Court records show the victim's attorneys filed a motion seeking to seal evidence in the case on Tuesday, Sept. 15. WLUK-TV reported Judge Marc Hammer filed notice declining the motion, which was entered in court records.

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The victim's attorneys said the judge rejected the order due to a formatting error, and they've resubmitted a motion to seal. The victim's attorneys did not say what the formatting error was.

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What is Marsy's Law?

Dig deeper:

According to the motion filed Tuesday, Sept. 15, the victim was seeking to have the evidence sealed to protect her privacy rights under Marsy's Law. Evidence in the case would include home surveillance video, which court filings said captured an argument and showed Jacobs throw the victim to the ground.

Wisconsin voters approved an amendment to the state constitution, known as Marsy's Law, in April 2020. The law grants crime victims 16 specific rights – including a right to privacy. Court filings said the victim's motion sought to protect her privacy rights.

The backstory:

The Brown County District Attorney's Office charged Jacobs with two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property, in August. The charges stemmed from a May incident involving his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone. Investigators said the victim suffered a head injury.

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Jacobs pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges on Sept. 10. A Brown County judge then ordered Jacobs to pay a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor battery charge and approved a deferred judgment agreement on a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge.

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As part of the deferred judgment, Jacobs cannot get in trouble with the law, must do some sort of counseling and battery intervention, stay away from the victim and pay her restitution. If Jacobs does not violate the terms of the agreement within the next year, the charge will be dismissed.