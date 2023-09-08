Packers job fair Sept. 12; team seeks part-time and seasonal workers

article

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the upcoming football season, the organization is seeking new part-time and seasonal employees to join the legendary Lambeau Field experience, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A wide variety of positions are available for job-seekers who want to be part of football season including seasonal Packers game day roles in guest services and security.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the U.S. Cellular Loft in Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. The lot can be entered off Lombardi Avenue.

Applicants are asked to enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level via the escalators, stairs or elevators. Guest services staff will be on site to direct individuals up the elevators to the third floor upper level concourse to the U.S. Cellular Loft.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking game day roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at www.packers.com/employment.