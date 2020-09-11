Packers, Cousins Subs launch ‘Best Seats in the Home’ sweepstakes

The Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs have launched the ‘Best Seats in the Home’ sweepstakes, providing fans the opportunity to win more than $7,000 worth of prizes including $4,000 in credits toward a home sports zone makeover.

According to a press release, fans are invited to enter ‘Best Seats in the Home’ for a chance to win eight weekly prizes and one grand prize. Eight football fans will be randomly selected to receive a $125 Packers Pro Shop gift card, $125 Cousins Subs gift card and a $125 Steinhafels gift card on the Tuesday after each Packers home game.

One grand prize winner will receive a $3,000 credit at Steinhafels, a $1,000 credit at the Packers Pro Shop to retrofit their home sports zone and free Cousins Subs for one year. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected following the end of the sweepstakes.

The public can enter daily from Sept. 11, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, by completing the online entry form at packers.com/bestseats.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cousins Subs during this especially unique season through the ‘Best Seats in the Home’ sweepstakes,” said Aaron Hart, manager of corporate sales in the Packers’ Milwaukee office. “Since many fans will be watching games from home this year, we’re looking forward to providing new opportunities for them to enjoy the game in style.”