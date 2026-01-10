Watch the Packers-Bears Wildcard at Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Looking for a fun spot to go watch the Packers-Bears Wildcard game? Look no further than Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Sarah Neubauer joined FOX6 WakeUp live to show us what their sportsbook has to offer.
MILWAUKEE - Looking for a fun spot to go watch the Packers-Bears Wildcard game? Look no further than Potawatomi Casino Hotel.
The Potawatomi Sportsbook is for seasoned betting fanatics, first-time bettors, and everyone in between, and is the place to be when the game is on.
The venue also has a "first-class casual restaurant offering classic pub grub, along with decadent dishes."
Looking for a fun spot to go watch the Packers-Bears game? Look no further Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Sarah Neubauer is back once again to show us the game day menu.
Sarah Neubauer from Potawatomi Casino Hotel is back with a look at the Sportsbook venue, perfect for watching the Packers-Bears Wildcard game.
The Packers-Bears Wildcard game is Saturday night, and Potawatomi Casino Hotel is the perfect place to place some bets. Sarah Nneubauer joined FOX6 WakeUp live with more.
.