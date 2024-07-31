Packers August job fairs; seeking part-time, seasonal employees

article

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the upcoming football season, the organization is seeking new part-time and seasonal employees to join the Lambeau Field experience, with three walk-in job fairs in the month of August.

A wide variety of positions are available, including seasonal Packers game day roles in guest services and security.

The job fairs will be held:

Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 - 6 p.m. in the U.S. Cellular Loft in Lambeau Field

Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair. All applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. The lot can be entered off Lombardi Avenue.

Applicants heading to the U.S. Cellular Loft are asked to enter the stadium through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level via the escalators, stairs or elevators. Guest services staff will be on site to direct individuals up the elevators to the third-floor upper-level concourse to the U.S. Cellular Loft.

Those attending the job fairs in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village may enter the building to the east of Lambeau Field.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at www.packers.com/employment.