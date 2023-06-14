Pabst Theater Group selling limited edition shirts; benefits MADACC

The Pabst Theater Group launches the "Pabst for Paws" fundraiser with the sale of limited edition Pabst Theater blade sign t-shirts in two playful new designs. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and their efforts to create a new outdoor exercise and play area for stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured dogs. T-shirts can be purchased HERE while supplies last.

Kate Hartlund with MADACC and Hillary Gunn from Pabster Theater Group join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

In addition to proceeds from the sale of the shirts, the Pabst Theater Group has set up a GoFundMe page to help MADACC fund the remainder of the project. Those who want to help improve the lives of dogs in their care can visit the Pabst for Paws Fundraiser page.