Ozaukee County missing paddle boarder; Harrington Beach State Park

Search efforts are underway for a 49-year-old woman who went missing after going to Harrington Beach State Park Wednesday, Aug. 2 to paddle board on Lake Michigan.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Harrington Beach State Park in the Town of Belgium for a report of a missing woman on a paddle board.

It was reported that the woman went to the state park at approximately 2:30 p.m. to paddle board on Lake Michigan and had not been heard from since.

The missing woman is described as 49-years-old, 5'11" tall, and 140 pounds. She was wearing a green one-piece swimsuit with a black life jacket. The paddle board is white and blue.

Search efforts are being conducted with the assistance of the US Coast Guard, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Port Washington Police Department, and the Port Washington Fire Department.

If anyone has information regarding the missing subject’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.