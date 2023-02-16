Ozaukee County I-43 crash; northbound lanes reopen at County C

article

All lanes on northbound I-43 have reopened at County C in Ozaukee County Thursday, Feb. 16. This, after a crash.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or details on how long the closure will be in place.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ozaukee County I-43 crash; northbound lanes closed at County C

FOX6 News will update this post if and when more information is available.