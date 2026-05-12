Ozaukee County fatal wrong-way crash; sentencing for Ace Vue

The Brief Milwaukee resident Ace Vue faces sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The May 2025 incident involved Vue driving a red sedan the wrong way on I-43 in Ozaukee County, resulting in a head-on collision. The crash killed a couple from Oostburg and caused serious injuries to their daughter.



A Milwaukee man convicted in the wrong-way crash in Ozaukee County that killed an Oostburg couple and left their daughter seriously injured is set to be sentenced.

Ace Vue pleaded guilty in February to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Ace Vue

Case details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, on May 26, 2025, just after 12:30 a.m., an Ozaukee County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the area of mile marker 110 on I-43 in the Town of Belgium for multiple 911 for a wrong-way driver.

Multiple 911 calls also came in, identifying a red sedan that was speeding and swerving. Sheboygan County also got a 911 call about a wrong-way driver near mile marker 113.

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Port Washington police officers soon saw the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the County Highway H overpass. Officers then reported the head-on crash.

Ace Vue

Crash scene

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that officers saw a vehicle, a Red Lexus IS, in the northbound lanes with severe front-end damage. All airbags had deployed. First responders extricated the driver, Ace Vue, out of the vehicle and took him to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The other vehicle, a blue Ford Escape, was in the median. It also had substantial, "devastating" damage. The passenger had already died, and the driver died before first responders could remove them from the vehicle. The rear-seat passenger was extricated and taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A witness told authorities that he was traveling north on I-43 when he saw the red Lexus drive past him going southbound in the other lane, and then continued to drive southbound in between the lanes, when it crashed into the blue Ford. The witness said the Ford attempted to swerve out of the way, but was unsuccessful.

Dashcam footage

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that the vehicle Ace Vue was driving, the red Lexus, was equipped with front and rear-facing dashcams.

Investigators reviewed the video, and found that initially the vehicle entered the freeway in the correct lanes in Sheboygan County. It then got off at Exit 100 in Port Washington, turned around, and got back on I-43 northbound in the correct lanes. At one point, the vehicle drove through the grass median. It did a U-turn on the freeway near Cedar Grove, and started traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

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The dashcam recorded speeds in excess of 100 mph, and several other drivers were seen flashing their lights and honking their horns, with many swerving to avoid a collision. At the moment of the crash, Vue's vehicle was traveling at 92 mph.

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