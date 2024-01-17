Ozaukee County head-on crash, 3 vehicles involved

article

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle Ozaukee County crash Tuesday night, Jan. 16.

It happened on State Highway 60 near Horns Corners in the town of Cedarburg. The sheriff's office said there was a head-on collision between a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound Jeep that led to damage to a third vehicle.

The two injured people were taken to a Grafton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for operating left of center and failure to keep a vehicle under control.

State Highway 60 was shut down between Horns Corners Road and Granville Road for roughly 90 minutes officials investigated and cleared the scene.