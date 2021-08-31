Ozaukee County crash: 84-year-old woman seriously hurt
TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. - An 84-year-old woman from North Carolina is in serious condition following a crash on State Highway 33 near Singing Hill Road in the Town of Saukville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. A car headed east on STH 33 drifted over the center line and struck a westbound truck operated by the Ozaukee County
Highway Department, officials say.
The North Carolina woman was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital A male passenger in the car was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton with non-life threatening injuries.
The truck was driven by a 51-year-old male employee of the Ozaukee County Highway Department. He was transported to Aurora Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Saukville Police Dept., Newburg Fire Dept., Grafton Fire Dept., Port Washington Fire Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, and Flight for Life.
STH 33 remained temporarily closed between County Highway Y and Singing Hill Road while an accident reconstruction was conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
