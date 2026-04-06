Overnight gunfire in Racine Monday, wounded person arrives at hospital

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The Brief One person was shot in Racine early Monday morning, April 6. Gunshots were heard near the area of 16th and Junction, following crowds and fighting. A shooting victim then arrived at the hospital.



One person was shot and wounded in Racine in the very early morning hours of Monday, April 6.

Early morning incident

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, just before 1 a.m., an officer was in the area of 16th and Junction providing extra coverage to the area due to recent crowds and fighting.

While doing so, the crowd dispersed and gunshots were heard nearby.

One person then arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and was taken to Froedtert for further treatment.

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A vehicle was damaged as well. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The status of the shooting victim is not known.