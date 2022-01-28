Start your morning with a quick and easy breakfast.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for oven baked oatmeal.

Oven Baked Oatmeal (recipe)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups quick cooking oatmeal

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup dried cherries, cranberries, raisins, or a combination (could also use 1 C peeled, chopped apples)

1/2 cup walnuts (optional)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon almond or maple extract

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups milk

1 cup water

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Spoon into 8″ x 8″ pan or small casserole dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 25 to 40 minutes, or until oatmeal is cooked. Serve this warm with vanilla yogurt, extra milk and brown sugar on top if you’d like. The leftovers can be refrigerated for up to a few days and re-heated in the microwave with a little extra water or milk.